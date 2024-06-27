Picture released of person who stabbed security guard

Edmonton police are searching for the person who stabbed a security guard at a construction site in the early hours of June 2.

According to investigators, the guard had been doing his rounds at the site at Muttart Xing NW and Stadium Road around 1 a.m. when he "became involved in a verbal confrontation" with three people.

One of the two males in the group reportedly stabbed the guard before they fled.

The guard sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

His attacker is believed to be an Indigenous man about 30 years old. He was five feet tall and weighed about 110 pounds.

Police released on Thursday an image taken from security video of the suspect, as well as a composite sketch.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.