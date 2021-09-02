EDMONTON -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has launched an investigation into a plane crash in northern Alberta that claimed the life of a Saskatchewan man.

Slave Lake RCMP say they responded to a call from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre reporting the crash at approximately 11:30 a.m., on Aug. 31.

The location of the crash was in very rugged terrain with dense forested hills and very limited access, according to RCMP.

Slave Lake RCMP, Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Services and Search Rescue, Alberta Agricultural and Forestry, and the Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue began their search on Aug. 31.

Approximately two days later, on Sept. 2, the body of the 84-year-old pilot was recovered. No one else was inside the plane when it went down.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Slave Lake RCMP and the TSB continue to investigate.