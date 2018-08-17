The city has started a four-month pilot project to collect decibel data for roads in certain locations around Edmonton.

According to councillors in the city’s core, traffic noise has been an issue they’ve heard about for years.

“The people that are really suffering from this, there’s a huge impatience for us to get something far more effective out there to deal with what’s a real problem in the core of the city,” Ward 8 councillor Ben Henderson said.

“You’re talking about Friday night, Saturday nights, you’re talking about sleep time, it’s not funny,” Ward 6 councillor Scott McKeen said.

Now, the city is undertaking a pilot project they believe marks a first in Canada.

“We are not aware of any place in Canada, in the States or globally that’s doing anything similar,” Gerry Shimko with the City of Edmonton said.

Microphones have been mounted in four locations notorious for noise as part of the pilot project.

A mic and camera mounted at Jasper & 122st, 1/4 in a 4 month noise monitoring pilot in @CityofEdmonton Next week 4 LCD decibel feedback signs will be installed. Eventually you could get a noise ticket in the mail #yeg #yegcc pic.twitter.com/3qRsgVHO2q — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) August 17, 2018

The microphones work similar to speed cameras, if the microphone detects noise higher than a certain decibel level, a camera will be activated to record identifying details, and the vehicle’s owner would receive a ticket.

Next week, workers will install LCD screens to show noise levels in four more problem areas. The screens will also be similar to the existing speed signs seen alongside roadways around the city.

Shimko said the screens shouldn’t act as a challenge for drivers, as the display will have a limit.

“It’s not going to actually see the highest level you’re going to go, because we don’t want that…that would be absolutely counterproductive for the neighbourhood,” Shimko said.

No tickets are being issued to drivers as part of the four-month project.

The start of the pilot project was delayed, it was meant to continue throughout the summer. Results from the pilot project will go before councillors in November.

With files from Jeremy Thompson