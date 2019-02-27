Wednesday is Pink Shirt Day—a day where Albertans are encouraged to wear pink to support an anti-bullying campaign.

The initiative started when two Nova Scotia students supported a classmate that was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

“We’re proud to support Pink Shirt Day and promote welcoming, caring, respectful and safe schools for all students,” Alberta Education Minister David Eggen said in a press release. “Our government does not tolerate bullying and we will always stand up for Alberta students.”

Students at Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour in Edmonton took the pink party to another level.

“We created an assignment where they had to create pink food, so all grades did that,” Teacher Karen Mosewich said.

Proceeds from the school’s fundraiser will go to Kids Help Phone, a charity that provides free counselling to children across Canada.

“We’ve raised a lot of money and I feel like it’s going to go for a really good cause with the Kids Help Phone, especially because there are lots of kids in this school who use it,” Mustafa Khalaf, a Grade 7 students, told CTV News.

One in five Canadian children is affected by bullying, the provincial government said, and one in five Canadians between the ages of 15 and 29 report being cyberbullied.

