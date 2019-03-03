Enbridge is not expecting its Line 3 replacement to be operating until the second half of 2020, according to an announcement from the company.

The project is supposed to replace the existing 34-inch diameter pipeline with one that is two inches larger in diameter. It will run from Hardisty, Alta., to Gretna, Man., into North Dakota and Minnesota.

Enbridge previously estimated the pipeline would be in service by the end of this year, but said it recently received a timeline from the State of Minnesota on when it can expect the project’s remaining permits.

State permits, and stakeholder input, are expected to be completed by November 2019, while federal permits should follow one or two months later, Enbridge said in a news announcement.

“We are pleased to have a firm schedule from the State on the timing of the remaining permits,” Enbridge wrote in the release.

“We support a robust and transparent permitting process that includes opportunity for input from the public, and we will continue to work closely with State officials during this process.”

The Line 3 replacement project is Enbridge’s largest to date.

Alberta has previously said it is relying on the pipeline to increase market access for the province’s struggling energy sector.

