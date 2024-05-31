Plain-clothes soldiers carrying imitation handguns training in Edmonton-area this weekend

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry will be conducting training from Saturday to Tuesday involving plain-clothes members carrying imitation handguns.

The soldiers will travel to various locations in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park using rental vehicles and in civilian clothes. They will be wearing pistol holsters and carrying rubber or wooden pistols.

The training is designed to ensure the members can perform security-oriented tasks, like protecting or escorting officials, while attracting minimal attention.

The Department of National Defence says the soldiers will follow all civilian laws and regulations, and local police agencies have been notified of the training.