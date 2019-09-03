It’s back to school for thousands of children in the Edmonton area on Tuesday, which means those caught speeding in a playground zone could be handed a hefty fine.

Playground zones are 30 kilometres per hour between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Earlier this summer, in just one day, 600 drivers were nabbed for speeding in playground zones. Tickets start at $105 for exceeding the limit by 10 km/h and go as high as $167 for going 60 km/h over the limit.

And those putting their children on school buses for the first day should be prepared to shell out more for that ride. The UCP government announced on Friday it reversed regulations that require school boards to give free or heavily-discounted busing to thousands of students.

Under the NDP, those going to class more than 2.5 kilometres away from home were eligible for the rides.

A regulation that forced the minister to approve any major school board fee hikes is also gone. That means a board could make an unscheduled decision to charge more without approval from the province.

A press secretary for the minister of education sent this statement, saying “We respect the autonomy of local school boards to make decisions on day-to-day matters.”

“As always, school boards will remain accountable to the parents of their students for any fees they choose to bring into force.”