Plaza celebrating history of community leagues opens in Hawrelak Park
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 4:21PM MDT
The new plaza in Hawrelak Park. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- After a decade of planning a new plaza has opened in Hawrelak Park.
It was spearheaded by the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues in celebration of its centennial year in 2021.
The $4.5 million project celebrates the rich history of community leagues in our city.
It features pillars that display principles and values of the leagues, a time capsule and artwork.