EDMONTON -- Family, community members and the Edmonton Police Service are still actively searching for 13-year-old Jessica Urwin. The young teen was reported missing in the Edmonton area on Sunday.

Police say Jessica was last seen at a McDonald's at 15333 Castle Downs Road with two unknown men.

The family says the last time they heard from her was through text message at 1:15 p.m. over the weekend.

“There was no indication she was leaving for any length of time. She took a couple snacks with her which is normal for her,” Stacey Urwin, Jessica’s mother, said. “It’s shocking, we don’t know why.”

The family told CTV News Edmonton they’re exhausted, frustrated and angry they’re in this situation. Now, they’re pleading with the public to report any information that could lead to her whereabouts.

“By the end of the day I just don’t have any more tears left,” Stacey said.

“Jessie, if you’re seeing this I love you so much and I care and you’re going to be with us forever so please come home.”

Stacey described Jessica as her miracle baby. She was born with a deaf ear, has gone through seizures and underwent surgery to partially remove a brain tumor. But most of all, Stacey says Jessica is a very loving and caring child.

“She always gives us lots of love and hugs and I miss that the most right now.”

William Urwin, Jessica’s father, added: “A lot of people may not know this but she’s a 13-year-old wanting to be an 18-year-old with the mindset of an 8-year-old that’s because of her disability.”

“She’s not just a regular kid, she may have ran away but she doesn’t realize the consequences of her actions because of it, she just doesn’t know.”

William told CTV News if anyone has videos or tagged posts from Jessica’s social media accounts to forward them to the family, he said it could help assist the investigation.

“Somebody has to know something,” he said.

Jessica is described as 5’3” tall, about 140 pounds, with blue eyes and long black hair with auburn highlights, according to police.

Stacey said Jessica has been without her medication since Sunday and they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“The police are feeling optimistic that she’s still alive and OK,” Stacey said. “We’re going to hold onto that thought and not think the worst.”