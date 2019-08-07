The Nook Cafe in downtown Edmonton is asking its customers to keep visiting the small business as road closures for LRT construction make access a challenge.

The intersection at 97 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed to traffic for the next four weeks.

There are no access points to the cafe for people heading north on 97 Street, and the business is voicing concern that it could hurt their business in the long run.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey folks, we need your help! Our road is closed for a month starting today just north of the cafe at 102 ave to accommodate the ongoing LRT construction. This will mean no access to us via 97st heading in from the north side. We’ve been in discussions with the powers that be to try and open up other access points around this area but haven’t gotten far at this point. This kind of blockage can break a small business so we need you!! Please keep visiting the cafe during this tricky to get to time. We can be accessed from jasper ave and are still a walkable-bikeable and transit accessible location. We’d love to see you sipping cuppas and snacking on cinnamon buns all August long. �� . . . . . . #nookyeg #eatdrinkbecozy #yegcafe #yeg #yeggers #bigcitywoes #yegdt #780 #yegcoffee #yegeats #edmonton #edmontonliving #yegquarters #shoplocalyeg || �� by @april_mac_killins

A post shared by The Nook Cafe (@nookyeg) on

Crews are putting in rail beds and laying down rail for the Valley Line LRT.

The Nook Cafe is still accessible by foot, by bike and by transit.