The Nook Cafe in downtown Edmonton is asking its customers to keep visiting the small business as road closures for LRT construction make access a challenge.

The intersection at 97 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed to traffic for the next four weeks.

There are no access points to the cafe for people heading north on 97 Street, and the business is voicing concern that it could hurt their business in the long run.

Crews are putting in rail beds and laying down rail for the Valley Line LRT.

The Nook Cafe is still accessible by foot, by bike and by transit.