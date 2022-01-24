Police ask for the public's help to locate missing 10-year-old girl

Maskwacis RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a young girl last seen on Saturday by her father.

According to police, 10-year-old Teairah Northwest is believed to be in Red Deer with her mother Apryl Gladue. RCMP said she has no fixed address.

Northwest has some vulnerabilities and police are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as:

Medium skin tone

5’6”

110 pounds

Last seen wearing a beige jacket with a fur hood, black boots and white camo pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767.