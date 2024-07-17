Police, family hope for new information on Edmonton woman missing since 2021

The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference on Wednesday in hopes of generating new information on the 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman.

Frenchman was last seen being dropped off by a taxi at 5 a.m. on July 10, 2021 in the area of 82 Avenue and 99 Street with another woman.

Police say while no remains have been found, Frenchman's disappearance is being investigated as a homicide.

"Despite the fact three years have passed, we believe there are still individuals out there with knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Nicole’s disappearance and presumed death," Det. Bryan Macauley said in a news release.

"We're hopeful that anyone who may have information pertaining to Nicole’s disappearance might feel more comfortable now reaching out to police, with some separation from when the incident initially occurred in 2021.

"Sometimes things change over time for a variety of reasons, and people may feel less worried about coming forward to police."

Frenchman's sisters are also hoping new information might help solve their sister's disappearance.

"We spent a lot of time together growing up, playing outside in our tree fort, going to the beach and creating dance routines," said Nicole’s sister Sarah Frenchman.

"I think of my sister and miss her every day of my life. It's heart wrenching for my family and I. We hope someone can find it in their heart to do the right thing for my family and I, and contact EPS."

Nicole Frenchman is described as 5'4" tall, approximately 130 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Frenchman was last seen July 10, 2021. Frenchman has several tattoos, including one of a blue woman wearing a crown on her upper right chest. (Photo provided by Edmonton Police Service)

She also has several visible tattoos, including a blue tattoo of a woman wearing a crown on her upper right chest, a dreamcatcher on her right forearm and a flower and a dollar sign on her right hand.

Anyone with information about Nicole Frenchman is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.