Police in Alberta city charge Saskatchewan man with theft of almost $60,000 in diesel fuel

Police in Lloydminster have charged a Saskatchewan man with stealing almost $60,000 in diesel fuel from across the province.

In a Monday media release, Lloydminster RCMP said they received a report on March 11 of a fraud involving a fuel card stolen from a business in the city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan border 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.

After an investigation, RCMP charged a man from Success, Sask., with several offences after they determined he used the fuel card to buy $57,969.55 in diesel fuel across Alberta then sold it for a discount.

The charges include 10 counts of unlawful use of a credit card, eight counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000 and three counts of trafficking in stolen property.

The man was held for a judicial hearing then released. He is due back at an Alberta court in Lloydminster on Nov. 5.