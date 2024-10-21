EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police in Alberta city charge Saskatchewan man with theft of almost $60,000 in diesel fuel

    Alberta RCMP
    Police in Lloydminster have charged a Saskatchewan man with stealing almost $60,000 in diesel fuel from across the province.

    In a Monday media release, Lloydminster RCMP said they received a report on March 11 of a fraud involving a fuel card stolen from a business in the city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan border 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.

    After an investigation, RCMP charged a man from Success, Sask., with several offences after they determined he used the fuel card to buy $57,969.55 in diesel fuel across Alberta then sold it for a discount.

    The charges include 10 counts of unlawful use of a credit card, eight counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000 and three counts of trafficking in stolen property.

    The man was held for a judicial hearing then released. He is due back at an Alberta court in Lloydminster on Nov. 5.  

