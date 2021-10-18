Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in northeast Edmonton on Monday.

At around 5:05 a.m., police were called to conduct a welfare check on a man at a multi-unit residence near 128 Avenue and 65 Street. When police arrived on scene, they found the man dead.

Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.