Police investigating firearms incident in Red Deer
Mounties are investigating a firearms incident in Red Deer on Monday.
"At approximately 1:30 A.M. on July 31, 2023, Red Deer RCMP responded to a police incident in the Johnstone area of Red Deer," an RCMP spokesperson said in a news release.
The people involved are known to each other, police say, and the incident is believed to be targeted.
The news release says there is no threat to the general public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
As little as one alcoholic drink a day increased systolic blood pressure — the top number in a blood pressure reading — even in men and women with no existing hypertension, a new study found.
Prince William serves veggie burgers to stunned customers
Prince William has shocked unsuspecting members of the public at a food truck in London when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers.
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
Calgary
-
‘Toast to the one and only Nick Petros’: Founder of iconic Calgary restaurant passes away
The founder of a popular Calgary restaurant has died.
-
Calgary police warn of new twist in frequently used scam
Calgary police are warning citizens about a new twist in a popular scam used to bilk victims out of thousands of dollars.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police use stun gun on man who allegedly threatened people with knife
A Saskatoon man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife Saturday night.
-
Former Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki taking up basketball
After dedicating his entire sporting life to hockey, former Humboldt Bronco player Ryan Straschnitzki is looking at another sport to help him fulfil his dream of representing Canada at the Paralympics.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Regina
-
Driver caught travelling 50km/h over speed limit in Regina
A driver is facing a steep fine after exceeding the speed limit by 50km/h in Regina.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
Former Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki taking up basketball
After dedicating his entire sporting life to hockey, former Humboldt Bronco player Ryan Straschnitzki is looking at another sport to help him fulfil his dream of representing Canada at the Paralympics.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Landmark 80-year-old church in Nova Scotia bought by 2 Acadian groups
A large, deconsecrated Roman Catholic church in southwestern Nova Scotia that was facing demolition has been sold.
-
Police investigating drive-by shooting in New Glasgow
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say they are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting.
Toronto
-
Murder charge withdrawn in case of Milton man accused of killing alleged armed intruder
A murder charge against a Milton man who allegedly shot an armed intruder inside his home last winter has been withdrawn.
-
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
-
Man dead, another injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in North York
One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in North York.
Montreal
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Gas prices rise: Here's where you'll get the cheapest gas in the Montreal area
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
-
Quebecers paying more for electricity would contribute to energy efficiency, says think tank
Quebec would have a better chance of improving its energy efficiency by increasing electricity rates rather than maintaining its current programs, argues the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Gatineau police investigating suspicious death
Police in Gatineau, Que. have arrested a woman in connection with a suspicious death.
-
OPP investigating two fatal incidents on the water in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two recent deaths on the water in eastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old killed in Friday crash in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have released new details about a serious crash on Maple Grove Road in Cambridge Friday afternoon.
-
'The worst it’s ever been': Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
-
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Northern Ontario
-
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
-
One extricated in serious Highway 11 crash near North Bay
Emergency crews have been called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of North Bay on Monday morning.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Winnipeg
-
Liquor Mart workers to return to work as strike action continues
Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will return to work on Monday as strike action continues across the province.
-
Protestors bring calls for landfill search to World Police and Fire Games
A group of protestors demanding a search for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women brought their calls to the World Police and Fire Games.
-
Manitoba providing disaster financial assistance for those impacted by spring flooding
The Manitoba government is providing some relief to those who sustained disaster-related losses in this year’s spring flooding.
Vancouver
-
Multiple people hospitalized after fatal collision in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant: police
First responders flooded Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood early Monday morning following a fatal collision.
-
Chilliwack man trying to get home after suffering stroke in Winnipeg
Matt Husul, a 46-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., suffered a stroke while on a road trip to Ontario. Now, he could be in a Winnipeg hospital for weeks, or even months, but doesn't have health insurance to cover the steep costs.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale reported off the coast of Tofino
On July 22, an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.