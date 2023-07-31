Police investigating firearms incident in Red Deer

Mounties are investigating a firearms incident in Red Deer on Monday.

"At approximately 1:30 A.M. on July 31, 2023, Red Deer RCMP responded to a police incident in the Johnstone area of Red Deer," an RCMP spokesperson said in a news release.

The people involved are known to each other, police say, and the incident is believed to be targeted.

The news release says there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.