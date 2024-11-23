Edmonton calls parking ban after city hit with heavy snowfall

Edmonton has called its first parking ban of the season as the city remained under a snowfall warning.

A Phase 1 ban will come into effect Sunday at 7 p.m.

During this phase, clearing will take place on major roads, bus routes, hills, roads in business improvement areas and roads marked with seasonal "no parking" signs.

Vehicles must be moved from these areas until the roads have been cleared. Drivers who park illegally during a ban will receive a $250 ticket and could have their car towed.

EZ Park Zones will also not be active until they are cleared.

The city said the phase is expected to last between three and five days, with crews working 24-hours-a-day.

To see which roads have been cleared, or to sign up for parking ban notifications, visit the City of Edmonton website.

A Phase 2 ban will be announced at a later date, if the city deems it required.

Edmonton and parts of central and northern Alberta were under a snow fall warning on Saturday, with up between 15 and 25 cm expected in the capital region.

While a snowfall warning is in effect, Environment Canada recommends delaying non-essential travel, as rood conditions and visibility will be poor.