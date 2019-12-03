Police investigating sudden death at SW Edmonton home
CTV News Edmonton Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:56AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 11:43AM MST
Police were called to a home in southwest Edmonton on Dec.3, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are on scene at 35 Avenue and 107 Street.
Police have confirmed that they are investigating a sudden death, but have not classified the death as suspicious at this time.
A neighbour tells CTV News Edmonton that the house is a rental, and four young men live there.
This is a developing story; more information will be released as it becomes available.