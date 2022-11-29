Police investigating suspected homicide in Edmonton encampment

Downtown Branch officers responded to a report of a death Tuesday afternoon in the area of 95 Street and 106 Avenue, near the walking path and LRT tracks. (Source: Google Streetview) Downtown Branch officers responded to a report of a death Tuesday afternoon in the area of 95 Street and 106 Avenue, near the walking path and LRT tracks. (Source: Google Streetview)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins U.S. Senate passage

The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island