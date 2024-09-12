Police investigating 'targeted' triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.

Police in Lloydminster have confirmed they are investigating a triple homicide in the border city.

The bodies were discovered during a wellness check shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at a home at 50 Street and 47 Avenue.

In a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Mounties said the person or persons responsible for the killings are still at large, but there is no danger to the public.

"It appears that this is a targeted, isolated incident," Insp. Brian Nicholl told reporters.

"The general public, if they’re not involved in this type of activity or any types of criminal activity, and again, I’m not saying these were criminals at all, I don’t know the investigation, but generally when it’s targeted there’s a reason."

Nicholl would not confirm the identities, genders or relationships between the victims or even if they lived at the house where the bodies were found.

Multiple people told CTV News Edmonton that three adults lived in the home: a man and his two sons.

"It's pretty disturbing,especially since I knew them," a neighbourhood resident said.

"It's usually pretty quiet. Like, there's usually kids running around. We don't usually have to worry about this sort of thing."

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.

Autopsies are scheduled over the next two days.

Nicholl said he's never seen a crime of this magnitude in Lloydminster.

