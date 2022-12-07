Police issue warning about violent offender released in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.

Police say they believe he will commit another offence in the future.

Jacee Bigstone, 22, was released from jail on Wednesday.

According to police, his offences have resulted in physical harm to victims, and he’s known to carry and use weapons when committing offences.

Bigstone is described as 5’9” tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he’s subject to monitoring by the EPS and a number of court-ordered conditions, including:

He must live at a residence approved by the Provincial Court or his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He will not have any guests at his residence during his hours of curfew unless they have been identified and approved by his supervisor.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must immediately report to his supervisor any motor vehicle he acquires or has access to.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal) bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not possess or consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

Anyone with information that Bigstone has breached his conditions is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.