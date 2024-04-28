1 dead in two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 Saturday morning

A Fort McMurray resident is dead following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 69 near the Saline Creek Parkway.

Upon arrival, emergency crews treated the driver of a sedan, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries

However, the driver, a 47-year-old Fort McMurray woman, died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a water truck, suffered minor injuries.

Early investigation suggest that the sedan drove into the rear of the stationary water truck.