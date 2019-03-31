

CTV Edmonton





Red Deer police are looking for two people who have been charged with second degree murder.

On March 29, 45-year-old Joseph Junior Alfred Gallant was found injured in a home in Red Deer’s Mountview community. He later died.

Two people have been charged with second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm: Quentin Lee Strawberry and Jennifer Lee Caswell.

Both are 37 years old and residents of Red Deer.

Those with information on their location are asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They should not be approached. Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous.