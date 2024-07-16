EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police looking for truck in June northside drive-by shooting case

    A blue Dodge Dakota seen in Griesbach on June 7, 2024 (EPS) A blue Dodge Dakota seen in Griesbach on June 7, 2024 (EPS)
    Edmonton police are looking for a truck they say was involved in a shooting that happened last month in the northside Griesbach neighbourhood.

    On June 7 at 8:26 p.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting in an SUV at 106 Street and 150 Avenue when shots were fired at his vehicle, police said Tuesday in a media release.

    Police say video shows a blue Dodge Dakota truck at first can be seen driving south by the SUV before it then travels north, when several shots are fired at the SUV. The truck then fled the scene.

    "A shooting like this in broad daylight within a residential neighbourhood is really concerning, and it’s a miracle that nobody was injured," Acting Det. Alex Dickson said in a Tuesday media release.

    "While we appreciate it’s been a month since the incident, we are confident someone out there knows the truck's origin and who may have been behind the shooting."

    A blue Dodge Dakota seen in Griesbach on June 7, 2024 (EPS)

    Police added that the truck had a spare tire on the rear driver's side.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

