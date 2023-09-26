Police not releasing cause of death in homicide of Edmonton man

Police have now confirmed the death of a man earlier this month is a homicide.

The body of Fred Kolybaba, 69, was found in a home at 132 Street and 133 Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 by firefighters.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 7, but police did not release the cause or manner of death.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed Kolybaba's death to be a homicide, but did not release the cause of death again for "investigative reasons."

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who saw Kolybaba on Aug. 31 or who may have information about the events leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.