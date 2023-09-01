Homicide detectives investigating death of 69-year-old man in northwest Edmonton

Police are asking the public for help in the case of a 69-year-old man who was found dead in a northwest Edmonton home on Sep. 1.

Fred Kolybaba was found dead by Fire Rescue Services in a house near 132 Street and 133 Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

An autopsy has been completed, but police are not releasing a cause or manner of death due to "investigative reasons."

Kolybaba's death is being considered suspicious.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information, or who came into contact with Kolybaba in the afternoon or evening of Aug. 31, to contact police at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or #377 from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/250.