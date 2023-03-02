Police on scene after incident at the funicular
Edmonton police are currently on scene at the funicular in the river valley.
No details have been released, but police have a portion of the funicular taped off, and a Twitter user posted a photo of a police officer with a weapon drawn in the area.
The funicular is currently closed, the city said.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
