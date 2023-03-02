Police on scene after incident at the funicular

Edmonton police are currently on scene at the funicular in the river valley.

No details have been released, but police have a portion of the funicular taped off, and a Twitter user posted a photo of a police officer with a weapon drawn in the area.

The funicular is currently closed, the city said.

The 100th Street Funicular is currently unavailable. Please check https://t.co/s32iiSFX8P for updates on open/closed status. — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) March 2, 2023

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.