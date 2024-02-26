Police release video in Whitemud overpass rock-throwing incidents

Edmonton police say they are investigating nine incidents in which a man threw objects at vehicles travelling on Whitemud Drive from an overpass.

In a media release Friday, the Edmonton Police Service shared video of the man believed to be responsible for the incidents between Dec. 28, 2023, and Thursday.

EPS said eight of the incidents occured on the 53 Avenue overpass and one on the 99 Street overpass.

Police reported two of the incidents on Feb. 11, when a large concrete slab hit a Subaru shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the 53 Avenue overpass, injuring one person, and rocks hit a Buick at the 99 Street overpass.

An Edmonton man told CTV News Edmonton the next day his truck was damaged after an object was thrown at his vehicle around the 53 Avenue overpass.

Stars mark overpasses where Edmonton police say a man has thrown objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive. (Credit: EPS)Det. Nina Di Sabatino of the EPS investigative response team said police believe there have been more such occurrances that have gone unreported.

“We urge those citizens to come forward as they may be able to assist us in identifying the suspect responsible,” Di Sabatino said in the release.

Police believe the man presumed responsible for the incidents lives around Whitemud Drive and 53 Avenue.

He is described as five-foot-eight or five-foot-nine with a thin-to-average build who typically wears a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).