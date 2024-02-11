Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Edmonton overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
Around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to Whitemud Drive and 53 Avenue for a report of an object thrown at a vehicle.
It was reported that a male standing on the overpass had thrown a concrete slab into traffic, hitting a Subaru Outback on the passenger side of the windshield.
A passenger in the Subaru was injured, but did not require treatment from EMS.
About an hour later police received a similar report from 99 Street and Whitemud Drive.
A male on the 99 Street overpass reportedly threw rocks into traffic, hitting the roof of a Buick Enclave.
The driver of the Buick was not injured.
The person who threw the object(s) was not located either time.
Feb. 10, 2024 Whitemud Drive incidents. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
The male is described as 5'8" to 5'9' with an average build.
He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, and in the second incident was also reportedly wearing a black backpack.
"Throwing objects at moving vehicles is extremely dangerous and we are lucky that citizens were not seriously injured or killed yesterday," Staff Sgt. Kevin Clague with the Edmonton Police Service in a Sunday news release. "Anyone who witnessed these events, or similarly had objects thrown at their vehicle while travelling on Whitemud Drive yesterday, is asked to please reach out to us as soon as possible."
Police are investigating if the two incidents are related, and they're asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incidents to call them at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
In 2002, 75-year-old school bus driver Robert Stanley was killed when a boulder was dropped from an overpass onto his bus on Whitemud Drive.
Two teens who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in his death were sentenced to house arrest.
