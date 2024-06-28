EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police report 12 incidents of objects thrown at vehicles from west Whitemud overpasses

    Damage on a vehicle after it was hit by an object dropped from a freeway overpass in west Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Damage on a vehicle after it was hit by an object dropped from a freeway overpass in west Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Edmonton police on Friday said they're investigating several incidents in which objects were thrown at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on the city's west end.

    The Edmonton Police Service said in an afternoon media release they've responded to 12 incidents over the last three months in which rocks or other objects were reportedly thrown from pedestrian bridges over the freeway between 149 and 184 streets.

    Police say the occurrences between March 27 and June 22 "caused significant damage" to the vehicles but did not indicate if anyone was injured.

    They say they don't know if the west-end incidents are linked to a series of similar ones along the major freeway south of the river late last year and early this year.

    Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

