Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton

    Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.

    Police say the girl was walking home with her bicycle in the Fountain Lake neighbourhood near 43 Avenue and 33 Street between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when she was pulled into a white van by a man and sexually assaulted.

    After the reported assault, police say the suspect pushed the girl out of the vehicle and took off.

    The suspect is described as male, 25 to 35 years old, with a brown or tanned complexion, 5'9" or 5'10", with dark, prickly hair and a small patch of facial hair under his bottom lip.

    He was wearing a black shirt, dark grey pants and white sneakers at the time of the attack.

    The Child Protection Section has taken control of the investigation, and the girl is currently receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre

    Police are asking residents in the Fountain Lake and Larkspur area to check their home and business video cameras for possible images of the suspect vehicle driving in the area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 23, 2023. 

