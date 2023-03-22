Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond

FORT MCMURRAY -

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.

On March 19, Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Prospect Point Park after the discovery of human remains near a storm pond.

Police say the body was that of a woman in her late 30s.

Wood Buffalo RCMP General Investigation Section has taken charge of the investigation, with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Medical Examiner's office.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about why the woman was in the park, or where she had been earlier, is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.