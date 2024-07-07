Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton

Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe they may be more victims.

According to police, a man contacted both women through a website and arranged to meet them for sexual services Saturday morning.

At around 7 a.m., officers said the man met a 30-year-old woman at an online rental suite in central Edmonton, where he attacked her. She was significantly injured and left unconscious.

Police believe the same man arranged to meet a 27-year-old woman at a south Edmonton hotel around 7:50 a.m. After their encounter, the man reportedly violently attacked the woman and left her unconscious.

The women's wallets, identification, cash and cell phones were stolen, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service's sexual assault section is investigating the case and detectives believe there may be more victims.

Security footage images of the man and his vehicle, described as a 2018 to 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline, were released Sunday.

Anyone with information about the man should call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online www.p3tips.com/250.