Police search for southeast Edmonton break-and-enter thieves

Police are searching for four people who robbed a southeast Edmonton business early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a break-and-enter at a business in the area of 76 Avenue and 50 Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Four people got out of a grey Chevrolet SUV, broke into the store and carried items into the vehicle.

The Edmonton Police Service issued descriptions and photos for the four suspects on its website.

Police are looking for four people involved in a break-and-enter in south Edmonton on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (EPS)

"Break and enters are incredibly stressful events for business owners and the broader community and may greatly impact their sense of safety and security," Const. Laura Warner said. "We are hopeful that someone who recognizes the suspects in these photos will come forward to police so we can hold them accountable for their actions."

