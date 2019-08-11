Officers carrying long-guns and a police canine unit searched an area next to Edmonton’s Dunluce School for the second time in seventeen hours Sunday afternoon.

The school is near a condo complex, at 162 Avenue and 119 Street, where a stabbing happened Saturday night and a shooting was reported the next day.

Police believe the suspect in both cases may be the same man.

Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Scott Kruse said the stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. on Saturday. One person was found with non-life threatening stab wounds. Police did not find the assailant.

Then, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the same building for a “shots fired” complaint.

Kruse said at least one shot was fired, but no one was injured. Again, police did not locate a suspect after searching the area, and set up a temporary command post with ambulances at a nearby shopping complex.

A woman who lives in the apartment complex who did not want to be identified told CTV News Edmonton she heard a single gunshot Sunday, after hearing a fight and seeing police on Saturday. She called the circumstances “scary” and said she’s thinking about moving.

This is a developing story. More information will be added, if it becomes available.