Police searching for inmate who escaped from Stan Daniels Healing Centre

Police are looking for an escaped prisoner after he walked away from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre on Thursday.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, William Mackinaw, who also goes by Billy, was on an authorized temporary absence from the downtown Edmonton facility when he failed to report to work.

He is currently serving a 23-year sentence, according to EPS.

Court documents show he has convictions for unlawful confinement and possessing a dangerous weapon.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued by Correctional Services Canada.

Mackinaw is described as 45-years-old, 5'10", and weighing 195 pounds.

Police believe he may be headed to Enoch, Alta.

Anyone with information about Mackinaw's whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.