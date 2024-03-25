EDMONTON
    • Police searching for pickup in Westmount drive-by shooting

    The Edmonton Police Service has released images of a pickup believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting in the Westmount area over the weekend.

    A shooting at 124 Street and 110 Avenue was reported to police at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday.

    A 33-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to EPS.

    On Monday, police released photos of a pickup truck that was seen leaving the area.

    The truck is believed to be a dark grey four-door 2017-20 Ford F250 with aftermarket rims. Investigators originally believed it was a black 2015 model, but later updated the description.

    Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

