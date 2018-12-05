

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police say there is no extra danger to the public after a man was stabbed in west Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service was called to 154 Street and 101 Avenue where a man had been found suffering from non-life threatening knife wounds.

Police said the incident was not a random attack.

EPS also told CTV News an investigation was underway and that it was still searching for suspects.