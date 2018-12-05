Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police searching for suspect in west-end stabbing
Edmonton police service were called to 154 Street and 101 Avenue Wednesday evening after a man was found suffering from knife wounds.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 10:46PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 10:47PM MST
Police say there is no extra danger to the public after a man was stabbed in west Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service was called to 154 Street and 101 Avenue where a man had been found suffering from non-life threatening knife wounds.
Police said the incident was not a random attack.
EPS also told CTV News an investigation was underway and that it was still searching for suspects.