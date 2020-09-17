EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Wednesday night.

Cierra Childress, 22, is described as:

5’5” tall

170 pounds

Black hair and black eyes

The woman reportedly climbed over a fence at the institution at 111 Avenue and 178 Street around 11:30 p.m. and took off on foot. Police say she was last seen around 170 Street and 114 Avenue, running east.

Police say if you see her, she should not be approached.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it is working with the Edmonton Police Service to find Childress and will investigate the circumstances of her escape.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.