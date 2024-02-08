Police seek attackers in December double-stabbing

Edmonton police are looking for three people who allegedly stabbed a man and a woman in north Edmonton in December.

At around 5:20 a.m. Dec. 21, the victims were reportedly taking bags out of their car near 128 Avenue and 85 Street when three male attackers reportedly stabbed them.

The attackers were described as a "skinny white male" and two "Black males, one of whom was heavy set." All three reportedly arrived and left in a dark-coloured double cab truck.

The 36-year-old woman and the 45-year-old man were both taken to hospital.

The man's injuries were serious, but neither victim's injuries were life-threatening. Police say both have since been released from hospital.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted and that the attackers knew the victims. However, the man and the woman have not been able to make any identifications.

Police are looking for any witnesses or anyone with home security or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the stabbings.

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.