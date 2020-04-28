EDMONTON -- Sheriffs and the Edmonton Police Service say they're aware a group pushing to relax COVID-19 restrictions has planned a demonstration at the Alberta legislature Wednesday afternoon.

"End the Lockdown Alberta," which has 4,000 members on Facebook, wants the province to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from 15 to 50. It's also pushing to reopen provincial parks and playgrounds, and for restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity

Organizer Michael Banner says he wants Alberta to test the approach for two weeks and then reassess whether it's working.

"If the vaccine was coming in two months I would absolutely not be having this protest. If the vaccine was coming out in three months I might question it but there is no vaccine," he said.

Asked whether the demonstration will abide by health orders limiting gatherings to 15 people, Banner said he plans on having protesters stay in their cars or two metres apart.

"If someone thinks we've broken the rules and they ask us to move here or move there, we will abide by whatever their requests are."

Banner said he was unsure how many people would actually attend.

A spokesperson for Alberta Justice said sheriffs and police will take any appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all people.

"We continue to encourage all Albertans to follow the advice of the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and obey all public health orders that have been issued to help stop the spread of COVID-19," the department said in a statement.

Edmonton police said while the pandemic creates unique challenges, "all people have the right to peaceful assembly" in Canada.

"All participants are encouraged to express their views and actions within the law and the current public health orders," EPS said.