Police training could cause traffic delays throughout week: EPS

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and Alberta Sheriffs began conducting vehicle training on city roads on Wednesday.

    The training involves police cruisers and motorcycles driving in a specialized formation and simulating a motorcade escort, which may cause minor traffic delays around the city, according to EPS.

    Traffic delays should only last a few minutes at any given location, EPS added.

    In a public notice, EPS reminded drivers that police vehicles with flashing lights have the right of way.

    Drivers must pull over to the right side of the road when the formation is approaching in a safe manner and follow directions from police officers.

    The training is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

