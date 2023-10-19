Edmonton

    • Police trying to identify woman responsible for 'random' assaults at LRT station

    Police say this woman punched three people at Coliseum LRT Station on Oct. 12, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Police say this woman punched three people at Coliseum LRT Station on Oct. 12, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    Police are looking for a woman they say punched three people at an LRT station in what police are calling unprovoked assaults.

    Around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 12, the woman approached the victims at Coliseum LRT Station and punched them repeatedly, the Edmonton Police Service said.

    A 51-year-old woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries by EMS.

    Two men did not require medical attention.

    Investigators believe the assaults were random.

    The woman is described as being between the ages of 18 and 25 with a medium build and long, dark red or brown hair.

    She was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, black Nike sweatpants with a red swoosh on the left leg, black runners, and an Atlanta Braves hat with a letter A on the front.

    Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

