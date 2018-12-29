

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Snowy weather in the Edmonton area caused dangerous driving conditions Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., Edmonton Police Service was called to Anthony Henday Drive near Cameron Heights Road where multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

There, police determined one vehicle collided with a second in the northbound lanes. Emergency responders treated and transported four people to hospital: two boys and a woman from one vehicle, and a man from the other. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Rabbit Hill Road and motorists were asked to avoid the area while police investigated. Road conditions were considered a factor in the incident.

The northbound lanes were reopened around 5 p.m.

Stony Plain RCMP were also on scene on Highway 16 west of Edmonton, where a semi jackknifed and an estimated 30 vehicles were involved in collisions.

Both authorities warned the public that the region was experiencing heavy snowfall and poor road conditions.

In 24 hours starting 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, EPS received reports of 122 collisions. The majority, 93, were considered property damage collisions. Twenty others were hit-and-runs. Eight collisions resulted in injury.