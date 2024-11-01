EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police warn public not to approach Wetaskiwin stabbing suspect

    Nicholas Morin (Credit: RCMP) Nicholas Morin (Credit: RCMP)
    Police have issued a warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing in Wetaskiwin earlier this week.

    Mounties were called to a home at midnight on Oct. 28 where they performed CPR on the victim.

    Officers determined there wasn't time to wait for an ambulance, so they transported the man to hospital, where he was immediately taken by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton.

    He remains in hospital in stable condition.

    RCMP says the man's attacker is 28-year-old Maskwacis resident Nicholas Morin.

    Morin has been charged with aggravated assault, disobeying a court order and two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

    He is described as having a medium complexion and a tattoo of a flower on his face, standing 5'9" and 243 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

    Police say Morin should not be approached.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

