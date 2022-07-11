Pope Mass at Commonwealth Stadium: Second block of free tickets claimed in less than 10 minutes

A second block of 10,000 free tickets to the Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium was claimed in less than 10 minutes after being released to the public on Monday.

The Archdiocese of Edmonton said a third block will be released next Monday.

The first block of tickets was made available last week, and all the tickets were booked within 15 minutes.

By the end of the week, some of those tickets were being resold online for up to $200.

The Pope will hold Holy Mass at the stadium on July 26 at 10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is in the Edmonton area July 24-27, and Quebec City and Iqaluit later that week.