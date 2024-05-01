Porter Airlines announces new flights between Edmonton and Montreal

Porter Airlines added new direct flights between Edmonton and Montreal to its regularly scheduled services on Wednesday.

Passengers will be flown on a 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft as part of its daily scheduled service to and from the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

"Porter's network continues to grow, with more nonstop service connecting Eastern and Western Canada than ever before," said Porter Airlines president Kevin Jackson. "This is the second of three new connections between Montreal and the west launching this spring, which means passengers have more opportunity to enjoy Porter’s elevated economy experience."

Free Wifi, complimentary snacks, and beer and wine service will be offered to onboard travelers.

The Toronto-based airline expanded its service between Montreal and Vancouver in April, with another expansion planned between Montreal and Calgary coming later in May – totalling eight non-stop routes out of the Montreal airport.

Porter currently has daily flight service from Edmonton to Pearson International Airport in Toronto and Ottawa.