Potential NDP leadership hopefuls say appealing to rural Albertans a top priority for party
With rules around timelines, cost and membership now set, Albertans will soon know who is vying to replace Rachel Notley as leader of the provincial NDP.
Potential candidates who spoke to CTV News on Tuesday said issues surrounding health care and the long-term viability of the economy will be in focus during campaigns.
Delivering that message outside the major cities is something one political strategist says NDP leadership hopefuls should prioritize.
"In the general election, that's going to be more important than in the leadership election: Can they build bridges outside the city? Can they get support in the doughnut around Edmonton, in those suburban communities outside of Calgary, and then make whatever progress they can in rural communities and in areas like Lethbridge Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Fort McMurray Grande Prairie, in those urban areas as well, see if they can generate some more visibility and support there?" Tom Vernon, strategic communications consultant with Crestview Strategy, told CTV News Edmonton.
"You're always going to want to focus on areas of strength ... but then they have to have an eye to who can broaden the appeal outside these major centres. That's going to be the important question that this party needs to focus on if they want to get elected three years from now."
The leadership race begins Monday. Voting is slated to start May 22 and run until June 22, when the new leader is expected to be announced.
Dates and rules were set by 300 party delegates in Red Deer during a meeting over the weekend.
NDP MLAs Sarah Hoffman, Kathleen Ganley and Raki Pancholi all say the party needs to work on reaching and appealing to more people outside urban centres.
"I think we saw from the fact that we won every seat in Edmonton, the majority in Calgary -- the popular vote in Calgary -- that when you show up, people show up for you, too," Hoffman, the MLA for Edmonton Glenora who resigned her position as deputy NDP leader on the weekend presumably so she can soon announce she'll run to replace Notley, told CTV News Edmonton. "We spent a lot of time in Calgary, I think we have an opportunity to spend a lot of time in other places around the province. I think the leader needs to be everywhere. I think often rural Alberta feels that they're forgotten by the legislature."
Ganley, the MLA for Calgary-Mountain View and energy critic who served as justice minister from 2015-19 while the NDP held power, said the party has "a real opportunity to include more Albertans" in the upcoming race, while Edmonton- MLA Pancholi says it needs to do "more to connect with people to make sure that they know that the values that they hold dear are reflected in the things that we're offering to Albertans."
"We want to make sure that we're connected in those communities outside of the major cities as well because those folks care about many of the same issues that we do," Pancholi told CTV News Edmonton.
Those issues include the state of health care in the province, education and the long-term vision for Alberta's economy.
"My top priority is talking to people about the economy, and how it's supposed to work for people," Ganley said.
"I've had a lot of conversations with people throughout this province. I think we have a government right now that is telling us that this is the economy working at its best self. I don't think that's true ... I think we need to talk about how that economy needs to work for us."
Hoffman, who along with Ganley says she's been asked to put her name forward to run as leader, says many Albertans "are really forward thinking ... and care a lot about one another," something that speaks to her social-democratic roots.
"I believe that when we help each other out, we help everyone out and that everyone deserves to have a chance to have great health care, great education and a safe place to live," said Hoffman, who grew up in the northern Alberta hamlet of Kinuso, located between High Prairie and Slave Lake. "Those are some of the values that have guided me."
Beyond addressing issues in health care and education, Pancholi says the new leader needs to "offer hope and optimism" for the future.
"Albertans are pretty eager to hear about the things we can do and are tired of hearing about ... the things we can't and won't do in terms of making sure that our renewables sector, for example, is strong and thriving as it should be," she said.
"I think Albertans are really exhausted and tired of that negative approach. We're Alberta. We get things done. We're a place of opportunity and hope and they want to see an approach to these critical issues that reflects that."
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Tuesday that he has been approached by many Albertans asking him to run for the Alberta NDP leadership, telling CTV News Edmonton in a statement that "I'm happy to listen to what people have to say and their ideas for how I might be able to contribute to a better Alberta."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
'Less choice for Canadians': Manulife-Loblaw deal raises access, competition concerns
Insurance company Manulife has announced big changes in how it covers certain prescription drugs, with roughly 260 medications now only available for coverage if dispensed at a Loblaw-owned pharmacy.
'I am very scared': Mother of Palestinian-Canadian missing in Gaza pleads for Canadian government to help
The mother of a Palestinian-Canadian man who has gone missing in Gaza while working as a citizen journalist is pleading for the Canadian government to step in and help find her son.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Flames' Dube among NHL players facing sexual assault charge
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube is among four National Hockey League (NHL) players from the 2018 Team Canada World Junior hockey team directed to surrender to police in London, Ont.
-
Man accused of sex assaults on seven Calgary women fires lawyers mid-trial
A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has been put on hold after the accused fired his lawyers.
-
Calgary council starts process to repeal single-use items bylaw
Exactly two weeks after it was implemented, Calgary city council has voted in favour of starting the process to repeal its single-use items bylaw amid significant public and political pushback.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Regina
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
Michael Ball out as Riders' play-by-play voice
Saskatchewan Roughriders' broadcasts on 620 CKRM will sound different next season as Michael Ball will no longer serve as the voice of the green and white’s play by play.
-
Witness questioned about gang involvment in day two of Mohamed murder trial
Court proceeded for the second day of Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed's second degree murder trial in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Highway 7 closed following crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a school bus has been involved in a collision in Porters Lake, N.S.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident in Sydney, N.S.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
-
GO Train operators can't leave a train to help someone struck on the tracks, says union
It's a traumatic workplace reality for train conductors across the country: pedestrians standing on the tracks is an all-too-common occurrence. The outcome can be life altering, for both the train operator and the person struck by the fast-moving locomotive.
-
Video captures suspect pouring flammable liquid at entrance of Toronto home: police
Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Five Canadians facing extradition to the U.S. for involvement in drug smuggling ring
Authorities have dismantled a drug smuggling operation that they say involved large quantities of narcotics coming into Los Angeles from Mexico before being distributed in the U.S. and Canada by long-haul truckers.
-
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix releases video to deny sexual abuse allegations
In a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix once again denied the allegations of sexual abuse against him that were made public last week.
-
Q&A: Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on tuition, immigration, screen time
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre spoke with CTV News anchor Maya Johnson on immigration, students tuition, and screen time as his party continues to lead at the polls.
Ottawa
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lawyers for five 2018 world junior hockey players confirm sexual assault charges
Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fire
The Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue Tuesday afternoon, but a six people have been displaced.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area couple devastated after fire destroys their rural property
A Greater Sudbury couple is devastated after a fire broke out on their rural property two weeks ago causing extensive damage.
-
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
-
Still no sign of missing northern Ont. city councillor, police say
Sudbury police said Tuesday they are still searching missing city councillor Michael Vagnini.
Winnipeg
-
-
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Police investigating 'very serious collision' that sent 1 to hospital on Vancouver's West Side
Vancouver police say they're investigating a "very serious collision" that sent a pedestrian to hospital Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. approves funding for 'desperately' needed addictions centre for Vancouver Island women
The B.C. government has agreed to pay for a new addictions recovery centre in Greater Victoria that’s desperately needed by women on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. approves funding for 'desperately' needed addictions centre for Vancouver Island women
The B.C. government has agreed to pay for a new addictions recovery centre in Greater Victoria that’s desperately needed by women on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. mortgage broker suspended 2 years, fined $30K for misleading lenders
A B.C. Financial Services Authority investigation that began when the province made a civil forfeiture application regarding a Kelowna property has ended with a two-year suspension and a $30,000 fine for the mortgage broker who facilitated the purchase's financing.
-
1 injured, suspect in custody after Lake Cowichan shooting, RCMP say
A shooting in Lake Cowichan sent one man to hospital with serious injuries Sunday night, according to local Mounties.