Pothole complaints up, repairs down because of weather: city

The freeze-thaw cycles and precipitation that made Edmonton roads a mess throughout the winter are now delaying pothole repair work, city officials say.

In 2021, crews had filled about 29,000 potholes by this point in the year. In 2022, they've only fixed 12,000.

"But the available time to do the repairs on those roads, again without having any precipitation or ice or snow on that road, is about 50 per cent less," general supervisor of infrastructure maintenance Caitlin Zerebeski told media on Wednesday.

As she explained it, crews can't work on potholes where there is snowpack on the road. And, pothole complaints ticked up earlier than usual thanks to a roller coaster of temperatures in the early new year.

"The difference and the main difference for this year is just due to the extended freeze that we had and the large levels of precipitation. So January was an exceptionally snowy month. If we look at January 2021 in comparison, it was a very mild winter," Zerebeski said.

She expects this is only the beginning of pothole season and noted her teams rely heavily on 311 complaints to identify the most dangerous hazards.

Potholes form when water enters pavement, freezes and expands overnight, causing a cavity below the road surface, and vehicles are driven over the bubble.

WINDROW WORK MOSTLY OVER

As for blocked catch basins, crews have cleared roughly 5,800 from a total of 7,300 311 requests. There are more than 63,000 catch basins in total in Edmonton.

Philip Herritt, director of infrastructure operations, said his teams were working to clear catch basins as quickly as possible so windrow melt has a way off the street.

However, crews are no longer removing windrows, unless they pose an immediate safety concern.

"As the weather changes, that will, I guess, determine how fast the windrows are removed. We will continue to focus on clearing the catch basins so as the melt happens, that water can be taken away as quickly as possible," Herritt said.

He would not give any indication of whether his review of the city's piloted windrow removal program this season to council would be favourable or not.

Complaints regarding roads and snow can be made by calling 311 or online. Claims regarding damage caused by a pothole can also be made online.