As of Wednesday morning, limited power has been restored in High Level after wildfires in the region knocked out the electric transmission lines earlier in the week.

A spokesperson for ATCO says due to the unpredictable nature of the fire, power could be intermittent over the next few days, but they are working to secure backup generation to support emergency workers.

Premier Kenney flew into High Level on Tuesday night to see the situation first-hand. He said it’s hard to comprehend the scale of the 80,000 hectre fire unless you see it in person.

The province says the wildfire danger for the region is still extreme, and dry conditions and light winds in the forecast for Wednesday could cause a fire to easily ignite and spread very quickly.

Firefighters have been working to build firebreaks southwest of the community, as the fire is too big to attack directly.

“We will not put any people in front of the head. It's just too dangerous from a safety perspective,” Assistant Deputy Forestry Minister Bruce Mayer said Tuesday.

An evacuation order for residents remains in effect, and officials are now urging residents to seek shelter in nearby High Prairie, as there are no more hotel rooms available in Slave Lake.

With files from Bill Fortier