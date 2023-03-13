Power returns to Oliver, east Edmonton

A power outage that affected more than 6,500 customers in Oliver and parts of east Edmonton is over.

People in Bonnie Doon, Cloverdale, Forest Heights, Holyrood, Idylwylde, Oliver and Strathearn lost power just before 12:15 p.m. for about half an hour, according to Epcor's Power Outage Map.

Epcor listed "equipment repair" as the cause of the outage.